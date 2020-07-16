Jane Roden



Jane Roden (Fahrenkamp). Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Roden. Loving mother of Jay (Lorie) Roden, Julie (Tony) Topicz, and Jennifer Williams. Devoted Grandmother of Justin (Jenny) Roden, Jarred (Audra) Roden, Rachel (Tim) Noyes, Joshua Wagner, Alex Wagner, Summer (Robert) Herbst, Natasha (Jason) Towe and Kyle Williams and Loving Great-Grandmother to 8. Passed through the gates of heaven on Thursday July 9, 2020 at age 84. A mass to celebrate Jane's life will be held at St James Church in White Oak on Hubble Rd for family and friends on Friday July 24th at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a private burial at St. James Cemetery. Masks will be required for all in attendance.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store