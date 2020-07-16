1/
Jane Roden
Jane Roden

Jane Roden (Fahrenkamp). Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Roden. Loving mother of Jay (Lorie) Roden, Julie (Tony) Topicz, and Jennifer Williams. Devoted Grandmother of Justin (Jenny) Roden, Jarred (Audra) Roden, Rachel (Tim) Noyes, Joshua Wagner, Alex Wagner, Summer (Robert) Herbst, Natasha (Jason) Towe and Kyle Williams and Loving Great-Grandmother to 8. Passed through the gates of heaven on Thursday July 9, 2020 at age 84. A mass to celebrate Jane's life will be held at St James Church in White Oak on Hubble Rd for family and friends on Friday July 24th at 10 a.m. immediately followed by a private burial at St. James Cemetery. Masks will be required for all in attendance.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St James Church
JUL
24
Burial
St. James Cemetery
