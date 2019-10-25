Resources
Jane Seitz

Jane Seitz Obituary
Jane Seitz

Cincinnati - Jane Elizabeth Seitz, age 81, originally of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Villa Hills, KY. She is survived by her loving daughter, Debbie Pleatman (Greg Frank); grandchildren, Rachel Pleatman (Alex Barriger), Shaina Morton (Jeremiah) and Megan Frank; great-grandson, Max Morton. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Jane Herzberger and brother, James Stewart. A private graveside burial service will be held for family. A celebration of Jane's life will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Prospect Point Clubhouse, 2904 Rivercliff Drive, Villa Hills, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care https://9419.thankyou4caring.org/main and/or National Capital Area Chapter 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400 McLean, VA 22102.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
