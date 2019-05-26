|
Jane Strasser Washburn
- - Jane Strasser Washburn died peacefully after a battle with breast cancer. She was born in Cincinnati and attended the Summit Country Day School and the University of Cincinnati where she graduated from the DAPP Program. She moved to San Francisco after graduation and worked in advertising. In 1981 she became the Media Director for the GAP Stores. In 1990 she became a partner in Zoe Street Pictures a film and video company. Eventually she started her own film and video company, The Washburn Co. In 2004 she and her husband moved to Vermont and purchased Vermont Originals which manufactured wool hats for the ski industry. In 2012 she returned to Cincinnati to pursue her life-long passion, painting. She took classes at "The Barn" in Mariemont, attended workshops taught by prestigious artists, spear-headed the Sunday Morning Outdoor Painters (SMOP). Jane also joined the Cincinnati Art Club where her sister and grandfather had belonged and was an avid participant in Sketch Group at the Cincinnati Art Club and recently became board member. She is survived by her husband Tad Washburn and her three brothers Michael, Peter and Paul Strasser. Jane's heart-warming smile, her laughter, kindness and enthusiasm endeared her to her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at The Barn (Women's Art Club of Cincinnati, 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont, OH) on Tuesday, June 4th from 4-8 pm. There will be a memorial service starting at 6 pm. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019