|
|
Jane Wiseman
Williamsburg - Jane Elizabeth Davis Wiseman was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 12, 1916, the fourth child and only daughter of Evan T. and Anna Hughes Davis whose ancestors emigrated from Wales to Jackson County, Ohio in the 1840's. Throughout her childhood, Jane and her family were active at Miami Avenue Presbyterian Church in Columbus, a Welsh-speaking congregation. She graduated from Bexley High School and later from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in English. On November 11, 1939 she married John Wilson Wiseman of Lawrence County, Ohio, also a graduate of OSU with a degree in civil engineering, to whom she was married for 66 years. In 1947 they settled in Amelia, Ohio where they lived for 55 years and reared four children. Jane and her family were active at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, Cincinnati and from 1960 until the time of her death at Calvin Presbyterian Church, Amelia, where she served as director of choral music for 32 years. In that congregation, she was also the first woman ordained as a Ruling Elder.
Jane was a leader in the community, serving numerous times as President of the local PTA, a tireless advocate for quality education and consolidation of West Clermont Schools, a mover and shaker in the Amelia High School Band and Athletic Boosters Associations, a part-time public school teacher for 18 years and an employee of the Board of Elections. In her later years she traveled the speaker's circuit promoting deeper understanding of persons with AIDS. She was a person of abiding faith and unquashable resilience throughout her 102 years.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband John and son Ronald and is survived by daughter Anne and husband Richard Bailey, son David and wife Jeannene Wiseman, son Bill and wife Debbie Wiseman; grandchildren David Bailey and Anne Mehlman, Laura and husband Matthew Stith, Jesse Wiseman, Seth Wiseman and wife Cassandra D'Alessandro, Krista Wiseman-Moore and husband Jason Moore, and Bret Wiseman; great-grandchildren Zachary, Trevor and Sydney Stith; Adeline and Alex Moore; and Wyatt and Gavin Wiseman.
A Memorial Service will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1177 West Ohio Pike (SR 125), Amelia, Ohio, 45102, on June 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with family receiving guests before and after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019