Janeen Condorodis
Janeen Dee Condorodis (nee Greer), fell asleep in the Lord on November 27, 2020 at the age of 81. Born December 10,1938 to the late Charles "Bill" and Pauline Greer. Survived by her beloved husband Anestis John "Irish" Condorodis. Cherished brother Jeffrey (Deborrah) and nephew Austin Greer of Euless, TX & brothers-in-law Peter (late Peggy) Condorodis and Constandinos "Gus" (Carolyn) Condorodis MD. Niece and Goddaughter, Tamara (John Sullivan, MD) Sullivan. Nieces, Mary (Tammy) Condorodis of Jacksonville, FL, Melanie (David) Snell and Meghan (Chris) Shimala. Nephews, John (Bonnie) Condorodis of Ormond Beach, FL, George (Aline) Condorodis of Orlando, FL, Christopher "CJ" (Amy) Condorodis, MD. Goddaughters, Anthi (Randy) Jerow of Racine, WI, and Katie Todd. Also survived by many dear great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Janeen graduated from Hughes High School and Bethesda School of Nursing. She served for nearly 30 years as a RN at Shriner's Burn Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, and as an Oncology and Emergency Room nurse at Christ Hospital. She enjoyed reading, needlework, bridge, traveling, snow skiing, attending sporting and performing art events, vacationing at Higgins Lake, Michigan and spending time at her Florida condo. Janeen was a member of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, where she lovingly volunteered her time, talents and treasures on the Panegyri Greek Festival and as a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, the Daughters of Penelope, Calypso Chapter 13, and Over Fifty Club. Janeen was also a member of the Cincinnati Ski club, and the University of Cincinnati's McMicken Tower Society and George Smith Society. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3rd from 5 - 8 p.m. at Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Avenue at Queen City. Face masks are required. Due to Covid restrictions, the private funeral service will be on Friday, December 4th at 11 a.m. **and may viewed on the Parish website, www.htsnchurch.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45224, the UC Foundation, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219-0970, or a charity of choice
.