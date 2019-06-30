|
Janeen Hargis Prieto
- - Janeen Hargis Prieto, born January 9, 1959, passed away June 27, 2019. Survived by brother Paul (Patricia Kelley) Hargis and nephew Christopher Hargis. Preceded in death by parents James and Stacia Estelle Hargis. The family will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, Ohio 45050) on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5-7 with a service to follow beginning at 7:00 Pm. Donations may be made to Hart Animal Rescue. Shortenandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019