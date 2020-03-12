|
Janet A. (nee Groh) Berger
Springdale - 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the wife of the late Elmer J. Berger; mother of Greg (Belinda) Berger, Linda (John) Munafo, Gary Berger, Tim (Star) Berger and Karen (Tom) Szabados also survived by 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester, 45069 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. For full obituary or to send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com 513-398-9100
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020