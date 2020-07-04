Janet A. Wimberg
Janet A. Wimberg (nee Schapker), beloved wife of John Wimberg of 23 years. Loving mother of Brittany Scheper (Brad), Caitlin Wright (Trey Morgan), Julia Wimberg, and Kyle Wimberg. Treasured Oma of Auri, Piper, Quinn, Mack, Oliver, and one on the way. Dear sister of Greg, Doug, Ken, Ron, Jim, and Mike Schapker, and Diane Saunders. Passed away Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at the age of 56. Visitation Wed. July 8th from 5PM-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Thurs. July 9th at 10AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247). Social distancing & facemasks recommended. Memorial Contributions may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital. MRFH.com