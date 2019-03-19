|
Janet Anderson
Maineville - Janet Grace (nee McClung) Anderson of Maineville. Beloved wife of 45 years to Floyd A. Anderson. Loving mother of Jeremy Aaron (Heather) Anderson and C. Rachel (Alex) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Aaralyn, Ricky, Wes, Ted and Kate. Dear sister of Lyle McClung. Follower and lover of Jesus, watercolor painting, arts of all kinds and creating crafts with children. Passed away March 17, 2019 at the age of 65. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 20 from 10 AM-12 PM at Redemption Baptist Church, 10208 Cozaddale-Murdock Rd., Goshen, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Edwardsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 19, 2019