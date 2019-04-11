Services
St Therese Church
11 Temple Pl
Southgate, KY 41071
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Therese Church
11 Temple Place
Southgate, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
11 Temple Place
Southgate, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Andress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Andress

Obituary Condolences

Janet Andress Obituary
Janet Andress

Highland Heights - Janet L. Andress, 67, of Highland Heights, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas. Janet worked in the retail and food service industries where she retired from Northern Kentucky University. She was a member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate, KY. She had many friends and her hobbies included needle point, reading and baking. She was a passionate Reds' fan and went to several games every year. Janets' parents, William J. Andress and Imogene Andress preceded her in death along with a brother, William E. Andress. She is survived by her brother; Michael (Kathleen) Andress. Nieces; Allison Andress and Kaylin (Timothy) Burdette. Great niece; Athena Andress. A memorial visitation will be held at 10am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41076 followed by Mass at 11am. Memorials are suggested to be in the form of potted plants or memorials to St. Therese Church. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.