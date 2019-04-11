|
Janet Andress
Highland Heights - Janet L. Andress, 67, of Highland Heights, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas. Janet worked in the retail and food service industries where she retired from Northern Kentucky University. She was a member of St. Therese Parish, Southgate, KY. She had many friends and her hobbies included needle point, reading and baking. She was a passionate Reds' fan and went to several games every year. Janets' parents, William J. Andress and Imogene Andress preceded her in death along with a brother, William E. Andress. She is survived by her brother; Michael (Kathleen) Andress. Nieces; Allison Andress and Kaylin (Timothy) Burdette. Great niece; Athena Andress. A memorial visitation will be held at 10am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Therese Church, 11 Temple Place, Southgate, KY 41076 followed by Mass at 11am. Memorials are suggested to be in the form of potted plants or memorials to St. Therese Church. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
