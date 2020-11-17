Janet Balasa Jehn
Janet Balasa Jehn, 92 passed away on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at her residence. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph Balasa, mother Adeline Pitre Balasa, stepmother Mary Balasa, her husband James (2006) and a daughter Margaret Mary, at birth (1948) and a brother Joseph Balasa. She is survived by her sisters Matilda "Tillie" Sowders, daughters Virginia "Jinny" (Robert) Rees and Julia (Patrick) Price and sons Joseph (Teresa) Jehn, Jeffrey (Vicki) Jehn, John Jehn, Jay Jehn, Jerome (Katherine) Jehn, Justin (Becky) Jehn and Joshua Jehn, as well as 17 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was a homemaker, and advertising manager in the early years of Waltz Business Solutions that was owned by her husband Jim, and an accomplished genealogist, specializing in Acadian Genealogy. She was member of St Barbara church and was active in many programs there, including the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation will be at St. Barbara church in Erlanger on Friday November 20th starting at 9:30AM followed by funeral Mass at 11AM. Janet's nephew, Fr Ron Domhoff will officiate. Guests attending must wear masks and abide by social distancing guildelines. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be streamed live at www.stbarbaraky.org
. Burial will take place at Floral Hills Cemetery with Allison & Rose Funeral Home handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Barbara chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Mary Magdalene House, 1629 Republic St. Cincinnati, Ohio 45202