Janet Beckroege
Cincinnati - Beckroege, Janet (nee Scheper) devoted wife of 54 years to Bruce Beckroege. Loving mother of Eric Beckroege, Karen (Chris) Goins, cherished grandmother of Holly, Hannah, Ian, Klare, Laura, Justin Beckroege, Maura, Sarah, Joshua Goins, dear sister of the late William (Mary) DDS, James (Joyce) and John (Zeita) Scheper. Passed away May 4, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. William Church, 4108 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205 from 12:15 PM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019