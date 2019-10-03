|
Janet Blackburn
Janet Marie (Foltz) Blackburn, age 82, formerly of Florence, KY, peacefully passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at her home in Cumming, GA, surrounded by family. Janet was taught the value of hard work at a young age. This was prevalent in every aspect of her life. She secured her 1st job at age 11 and was successful at many others including volunteer positions at various times throughout her life, both in the community and in her church. She was a very talented seamstress which aided her in making many things from beautiful prom dresses to fabulous Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. She also had great organizational and party planning skills. Other than sewing, she enjoyed making crafts, reading, and spending time with her family. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Edward & Loretta Foltz, and siblings Donald Foltz, Virginia Hall, and Edward "Eddie" Foltz. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Blackburn, and children Robert (Donna) Blackburn, Stuart Blackburn, Paula Blackburn, Sheila (Tim) Webb, and Jennifer (Tom) Anderson. She was also blessed with and survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way), and several nieces and nephews.Funeral Services, presided over by Brett A. Greenhalgh, will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2965 Hebron Park Drive, Hebron, KY 41048, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Receiving friends from 11:00am-1:00pm with services to follow at 1:00. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Erlanger, KY. For directions, to order flowers, or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 3, 2019