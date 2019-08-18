Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet C. Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet C. Rice Obituary
Janet C. Rice

Granbury - Janet C. Rice, 90 years of age, previously of Erlanger, passed away August 9 at the home of her son in Granbury, TX. Janet was the loving mother of Joe (Gina), Jeff (Rebecca), and Greg (Kristin). She was the loving grandmother of Justin Rice, Megan Shelton (Justin), Kelsey Rice, Annie Rice, Evan Rice, and Emma Rice. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Joseph in 1973. Janet devoted herself to raising her sons while also working at Villa Madonna Nursing Home and then McAlpin's/Dillard's Department Store. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Joan Thomson and Sue Mauntel and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on September 13, 2019 at St. Henry, reception to follow. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the or charity of donor's choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.