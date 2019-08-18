|
|
Janet C. Rice
Granbury - Janet C. Rice, 90 years of age, previously of Erlanger, passed away August 9 at the home of her son in Granbury, TX. Janet was the loving mother of Joe (Gina), Jeff (Rebecca), and Greg (Kristin). She was the loving grandmother of Justin Rice, Megan Shelton (Justin), Kelsey Rice, Annie Rice, Evan Rice, and Emma Rice. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Joseph in 1973. Janet devoted herself to raising her sons while also working at Villa Madonna Nursing Home and then McAlpin's/Dillard's Department Store. She will be greatly missed by her sisters Joan Thomson and Sue Mauntel and her many friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on September 13, 2019 at St. Henry, reception to follow. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the or charity of donor's choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019