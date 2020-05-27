Janet C. Vocke
Janet C. Vocke

Erlanger - Janet Carol Vocke, 71, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her residence in Erlanger KY. She worked for St Elizabeth Hospital as a clerical worker for over 30 years. She was preceded in death by her daughter Pam Vocke in 2013. Survivors include her children Teresa Vocke, Robert Vocke, and Karen (Ricky) Gilbert, grandchildren Michael Clark, Zachary (Erin) Craddock-Vocke, Destiny (Luke) Vocke, Cameron (Taylor) Vocke. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Camren, Lukas, Reese, and Myla. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association 4050 Executive Park Drive #402, Cincinnati OH, 45241. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
