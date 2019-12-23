|
Villa Hills - Janet (Jan) Gerding Celella, age 84 of Villa Hills passed away December 21, 2019. She had a 29 year career with the federal government, serving as Covington Field/District Representative - first for U. S. Congressman John Breckinridge, then for U. S. Senator Wendell H. Ford. She served many years as Kentucky Federation Secretary for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees and was a 12-year volunteer for the . Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Kathryn Wodraska of Covington, her husband, Philip Cecella and her brother William Wodraska of Hawaii. Survivors include sons Tom Gerding (Elizabeth) of Latonia, Tim Gerding (Betty) Elsmere, and daughters Peggy Hayes, (Lonnie Littrell) Taylor Mill and Pamela Gerding (Earl Burke), Florence. Also surviving are grandchildren Brandon Gerding (Susan), Kevin Gerding, Melissa Hayes, Thomas and Jonny Gerding and Randy Hayes, along with eight great-grandchildren and her brother, Jim Wodraska (Fay) of Cape Coral, Florida. She is also survived by her husband's four children - Judy (Casey) Colombo, Venice, Florida, sons Philip Celella and Paul Celella, Long Island, New York, and Vicki (Don) Fritz, also of Long Island, along with their children and grandchildren. During her career, Jan was active in a number of organizations, including the American Business Women's Association, Redwood School, St. Luke Hospital Festival of the Arts. Altrusa and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce where she chaired Committees for eight years and wrote articles for the Chamber's publication. Additionally, she chaired the Awards Committee for NKADD for more than 20 years, and was the first Director of Turfway Park's Spiral Spring Festival. She also wrote articles for various publications including the CINCINNATI ENQUIRER SUNDAY MAGAZINE, KENTUCKY BUSINESS LEDGER and others. Jan received NKADD's Leadership Award, the Chamber's Walter L. Pieschel Community Service Award, KENTUCKY POST/NKU Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky award and others. Visitation will be 5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. Friday December 27th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church in Crescent Springs on Saturday December 28th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to The Point, ARC or Redwood School.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019