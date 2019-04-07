|
|
Janet Cooper
Demossville - Janet Kay Mitchell Cooper (74) of Demossville, KY, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Twin Towers Living Community in Cincinnati, OH. Janet was born in Berwyn, Illinois on February 25, 1945, daughter of the late Reed and Kathleen Owensby Mitchell. Janet was the executive assistant to the president of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, previously she spent 15 years at the University of Cincinnati. Janet was a member of the Kenton County FOP associates, former member of the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church and present member of the Grassy Creek Christian Church. In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her brothers Reed Clarence Mitchell Jr. and Daniel Lee Mitchell. Janet is survived by her husband R.C. Cooper, daughters Jill Marie Tedtmann, Brittany Lynn Tedtmann, brother Mike Mitchell, grandchildren Amber Southern, Grace Conney, Markus Conney and Charli Tedtmann. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Funeral services will follow at 11 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 also at the funeral home. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the Grassy Creek Christian Church, 6884 Hwy 17 North, Demossville, KY 41033 or the Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, 3520 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019