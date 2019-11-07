Resources
Cincinnati - Janet B. Ebersole passed away October 23, 2019, at the age of 90. Janet was married to her husband Joel Ebersole for 65 ½ years. She was the loving mother to Jeff (Darlene) Ebersole and Jeri Ebersole; caring grandmother of David (Emily) Ebersole and Elizabeth Ebersole. Janet was an extraordinary musician, church organist and piano teacher for over 70 years. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial service 11:00 a.m. at the Westwood First Presbyterian Church, 3011 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Inurnment will be in Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to and . Arrangements have been entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 24, 2019
