Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Deller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet F. Deller


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Janet F. Deller Obituary
Janet F. Deller

Delhi Twp. - Janet Frances Deller (née Seitz), Born July 30, 1933. Passed away gently at Bayley Place on March 19, 2020. Devoted widow of Howard Deller. Stepmother of Jay (Patty) Deller, Jody (Marty) Janka and Janeen (Tom) Williams. Grandmother of nine and Great-grandmother of eight. Loving sister of Carol Schwetschenau. Preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Sylvester Seitz, brothers Robert (Thelma), and Edward (Mary) Seitz and Carol's husband Paul Schwetschenau. Beloved Aunt of nine nieces and nephews. Graduate of Regina High School, Class of 1951, with whom she kept in contact all these years. Retired in 1986 after a wonderful career at General Electric to enjoy her new marriage to Howard. Janet smiled most with a visit or photograph of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her joy. The family is grateful for the kindness shown to Janet by her caretakers. God bless you all. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately by her family. Donations may be made in Janet's memory to St. James the Greater Church or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -