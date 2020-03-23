|
Janet F. Deller
Delhi Twp. - Janet Frances Deller (née Seitz), Born July 30, 1933. Passed away gently at Bayley Place on March 19, 2020. Devoted widow of Howard Deller. Stepmother of Jay (Patty) Deller, Jody (Marty) Janka and Janeen (Tom) Williams. Grandmother of nine and Great-grandmother of eight. Loving sister of Carol Schwetschenau. Preceded in death by her parents, Norma and Sylvester Seitz, brothers Robert (Thelma), and Edward (Mary) Seitz and Carol's husband Paul Schwetschenau. Beloved Aunt of nine nieces and nephews. Graduate of Regina High School, Class of 1951, with whom she kept in contact all these years. Retired in 1986 after a wonderful career at General Electric to enjoy her new marriage to Howard. Janet smiled most with a visit or photograph of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her joy. The family is grateful for the kindness shown to Janet by her caretakers. God bless you all. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately by her family. Donations may be made in Janet's memory to St. James the Greater Church or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020