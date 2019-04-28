Services
B.J. Meyer Sons Overlook Memorial Center
4841 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-0117
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
5841 Werk Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
5841 Werk Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Janet F. Preuss Obituary
Janet F. Preuss

Cincinnati - (Nee) WENTZEL, Beloved wife of the late Edward E. Preuss, Loving mother of Lynne (Kevin) Merk and the late E. Erich. Devoted grandmother of Laura (Keith) Bolger, Jennifer, K. Ryan Merk and great grandmother of Will, Brooke, Taylor, Finley Bolger, Holden Merk. Dear sister of the late Robert, Milton, Allen and Elaine. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 83 years of age. Visitation at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on MONDAY at 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5841 Werk Rd., Cincinnati OH, 45233 or to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
