Janet Galbaugh
Cincinnati - Janet M. (nee Moren) beloved wife of the late Charles Galbaugh. Loving mother of Jeffrey and Bryant (Corey) Galbaugh. Beloved grandmother of Jillian Galbaugh. Dear sister of Diana Blitz. Janet passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at age 88. Memorial service 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 20th at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Road Sharonville, OH 45241. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
. www.donate.lovetotherescue.org
.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.