Sister Janet Gildea, S.C.
Anthony, NM - Sister Janet Gildea, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, devoted daughter of Eugene "Bud" (late Carol) Gildea, loving sister of Steve (Anita) Gildea, John (Debbie) Gildea, Ellen (late Skip) Douglas, Jane Gildea and Ann (Michael) Van Fleteren, survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 20 grand nieces and nephews. Departed Thursday, April 4, 2018 in Anthony, New Mexico at the age of 62. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 PM in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial of cremains will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051, Santo Nino Project for Special Needs Children c/o Sisters of Charity, 260 Sombra Verde, Anthony, NM 88021 or Annunciation House for Refugees, 1003 San Antonio Ave., El Paso, TX 79901. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 9, 2019