Janet GillinghamMelbourne - Janet A Rehg Gillingham, with an unwavering faith in her Lord Jesus Christ transitioned from this life to Heaven on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was 81. Formerly of Melbourne, Kentucky, Janet died as a long- time resident of Cocoa, Florida. Janet was born on April 23, 1939 as the daughter of Mr. William J & Mrs. Alice M Rehg who proceeded her in death. She gave her heart to the Lord at First Twelve Mile Baptist Church in January 1954. She was baptized there in 1955. She had worked as a CNA and always attended to her patients with a servant's heart. Her loss is to be mourned by her survivors which include: son, Mr. Philip David Knock (Bonnie); daughters, Janlyn Rae Myers (Denny); Mary Susan Knock; and, Bonnie Ann Knock. One brother Mr. Don Rehg and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10am-11am. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.