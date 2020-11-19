1/1
Janet Gillingham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Gillingham

Melbourne - Janet A Rehg Gillingham, with an unwavering faith in her Lord Jesus Christ transitioned from this life to Heaven on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was 81. Formerly of Melbourne, Kentucky, Janet died as a long- time resident of Cocoa, Florida. Janet was born on April 23, 1939 as the daughter of Mr. William J & Mrs. Alice M Rehg who proceeded her in death. She gave her heart to the Lord at First Twelve Mile Baptist Church in January 1954. She was baptized there in 1955. She had worked as a CNA and always attended to her patients with a servant's heart. Her loss is to be mourned by her survivors which include: son, Mr. Philip David Knock (Bonnie); daughters, Janlyn Rae Myers (Denny); Mary Susan Knock; and, Bonnie Ann Knock. One brother Mr. Don Rehg and six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 10am-11am. Service will begin at 11am. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeral Solutions
5455 N US Hwy 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 638-1373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeral Solutions

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Dear Family “Gillingham”
Please accept my sincere condolences dear family and friends. May prayers strengthen you and memories comfort you. May you also find hope and comfort in God, who loves us, comforts our hearts and make you firm
“2 Thessalonians 2:16,17”
Fernanda Mora
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved