Burlington - Janet Grimes (nee Kentrup), 91, of Burlington, KY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Boonespring in Union, KY. Janet was born on November 22, 1928, in Covington, KY, to the late Adolf and Mayme (Gillman) Kentrup. She was a homemaker and a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. Janet was also a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Grimes, her brother Jim Kentrup, and her sister Olive "Kay" Grosser. Janet is survived by her children Stephanie DeRenna (Rick) and Todd Grimes (Laura), granddaughter Stacey DeRenna, niece Leslie Grosser, and great niece Jillian Grosser. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at 10:00 AM. Entombment will be at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial Contributions can be sent to the Sisters of Notre Dame 1601 Dixie Hwy. Park Hills, KY 41011. Online condolences can be made at www.Linnemannfuneralhomes.com