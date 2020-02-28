|
Janet Hegge
Janet Marie Hegge, 79, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Panorama Apartments in Covington, KY, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Christ Hospital. Janet was a 1958 Graduate of Boone County High School and retried after 35 years as a bookkeeper with Western and Southern Life Insurance. She also spent time volunteering at Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory. She is survived by her sister, Pat Bischoff (Jim), brother, Mike Hegge, niece, Stacie Combs (Joe), nephew, Jason Bischoff (Lindsay), 1 great niece and 5 great nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Henry Church in Elsmere, KY. Janet donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Memorial contributions can be sent to Wood Hudson Cancer Research Laboratory 931 Isabella St. Newport, KY 41071
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020