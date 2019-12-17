|
Janet Hickman
Janet Hickman died Friday of complications from a fall. She was 82. Born Janet Ann Anderson, she grew up in Fort Thomas, KY and graduated valedictorian from Highlands High School. She received her BA in clinical pathology from Northwestern University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She completed additional graduate studies at the University of Virginia, and then returned to Cincinnati to marry her high school sweetheart, Robert H. Hickman. The couple had two children, Rob and Rich, and moved to the Mount Washington area. Janet was a housewife and loving mother for 17 years before attending the University of Cincinnati to study to become a CPA. Hickman briefly worked at Grant Thornton, and went on to establish her own accounting practice that spanned over 25 years. In 1985 Hickman lost her younger son Rich, who was killed by a drunk driver. She was active in the Mount Washington Presbyterian church. She was an avid hiker and world traveller, and liked to brag that she had slept at base camp on Mt Everest. Hickman was generous with numerous local charities and had a great sense of humor. She often exclaimed that she had had a great life. She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Edna Anderson, her sister Carol Conway, her husband Bob Hickman, and her son Rich Hickman. She is survived by her brother Herb Anderson, Fort Thomas, KY; her son Robert Hickman, Brooklyn, NY; and her grandson, Caleb Hickman, Boston, MA. A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019