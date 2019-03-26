Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Hovekamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Hovekamp

Obituary Condolences

Janet Hovekamp Obituary
Janet Hovekamp

Crestview Hills - Janet M. Hovekamp (nee Williamson) age 85. Beloved wife of the late George D. Hovekamp Sr. She is survived by her children, Steven Hovekamp (Gwen), Mark Hovekamp (Jeanine) and Linda Hovekamp; devoted grandmother of Jason Hovekamp, Jimmy Amann, Jamie Rossi, Jill Leinen and Clinton Hovekamp; great grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Hovekamp, Eldon Leinen, Raegan, Pyper and Isla. Janet was a member of the Ft. Mitchell Country Club and the Northern Kentucky Heritage League. Visitation Thursday March 28th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to The Neediest Kids of All, P.O. Box 3426 Cincinnati, Ohio 45201-3426. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now