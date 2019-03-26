|
|
Janet Hovekamp
Crestview Hills - Janet M. Hovekamp (nee Williamson) age 85. Beloved wife of the late George D. Hovekamp Sr. She is survived by her children, Steven Hovekamp (Gwen), Mark Hovekamp (Jeanine) and Linda Hovekamp; devoted grandmother of Jason Hovekamp, Jimmy Amann, Jamie Rossi, Jill Leinen and Clinton Hovekamp; great grandchildren, Emily and Ethan Hovekamp, Eldon Leinen, Raegan, Pyper and Isla. Janet was a member of the Ft. Mitchell Country Club and the Northern Kentucky Heritage League. Visitation Thursday March 28th from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to The Neediest Kids of All, P.O. Box 3426 Cincinnati, Ohio 45201-3426. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019