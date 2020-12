Janet I. ElfersEstero - Janet I. Elfers 70, of Estero, FL and a former resident of Cincinnati, OH died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. She was born November 23, 1950 in Covington, KY a daughter of the late Leroy D. and Dorothy I. (née Evans) Pryse. She had been a part-time resident of Estero since 2012 and moved to Florida full-time in 2018.To view her full obituary please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com