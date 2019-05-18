Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens
2145 Compton Road
Cincinnati., OH

Janet J. "Jan" Carmichael

- - Janet J. "Jan" Carmichael, 87, resident of Wesley Commons, widow of Victor P. Carmichael, passed on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Hospice House, Hospice Care of the Piedmont. Janet was born and raised in Cincinnati and was the daughter of the late Edith Cunningham and Elmer Jones. She was a graduate of Western Hills High School and attended the University of Cincinnati. After her marriage, she lived in various cities and while a resident of California she served as Executive Director of the Santa Clara County Bar Association. Janet remained an avid Bengals fan throughout her lifetime. Janet is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly and a truly special sister-in-law, Leslie E. Jones. She is predeceased by her only child, Michael P. Lynch and her brother, Daniel B. Jones. Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:30 PM EDT at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Cincinnati. The cemetery is located at 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, 7 Plantation Park Dr., Bluffton, SC 29910. Please express your condolences online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 18, 2019
