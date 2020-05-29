Janet J. Stefanopoulos
Cincinnati - Janet J. Stefanopoulos (nee McFadden), went to be with the saints in heaven on May 25, 2020.
Jan was born to the late Donald (Pete) and Mary McFadden in Ashland, OH on July 27, 1934. After she graduated from Polk High School, she earned her nursing degree from Samaritan Hospital in Ashland, OH. After moving to Cincinnati, she met and married James (Jim) Stefanopoulos. They had four children within four years in four different states. Both Jim and Jan accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their Savior on the Fourth of July in the '60's. As a hospice nurse, Jan provided compassionate care for both her patients and their families.
Jan enjoyed golf, cards, college football and basketball (Ohio State), soccer, watching her children, grand-children and great-grand-children's activities and sports. She excelled in preparing special meals and parties for family and friends. As a Patriot, she promoted and defended the Constitution of the United States, along with supporting the military and first responders.
Jan is survived by her children, Jamie (Robert) Huber, Jeffrey (Sheri) Stefanopoulos, and Jody (Timothy) Shelton; her grand-children, Christian (Adam) Prohaska, Jonathan (Lindsey) Stefanopoulos, David (Alex) Stefanopoulos, Nicolette (Patrick) Dowling, and Robert (R.J.) Huber; nine greatly loved great-grandchildren; her sisters, Joan Chamberlin and Rebecca Rex; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Jan was a Mom and Yiayia to many. She is proceeded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Stefanopoulos, her son, James (Bo) Stefanopoulos and her parents, Donald (Pete) and Mary McFadden and sister, Patricia LIndecamp.
Services were at Spring Grove Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on May 28. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for prayers and memories, with donations to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/memorial-page/janet-stefanopoulos-cincinnati-oh/. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.