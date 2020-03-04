|
|
Janet Kay
Delhi Township - Janet Kay, age 87, passed away on March 4, 2020. Janet was born in Cincinnati, OH to Leroy Frank and Alberta Frank. Janet married William Kay on March 14, 1953. Janet volunteered at C.O. Harrison Elementary for over 15 years. She was a den mother for the Cub Scouts and Assistant Leader for Girl Scouts. She was highly involved in her girls dance recitals, enjoyed ceramics and reading romance novels. Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Kay, children; Debbie (Joe) Ward, Mike Kay, Shari (Cam) Bommer and Kathy (Gary) Rice, grandchildren; Chris (Rachel) Ward, Stefanie Johns, Nick Litkenhaus, Ryan Litkenhaus, Kaitlin (Jamie) Fliehman, Jesse (Ashley) Rice, Jared Rice, Kristin (Ethan) Fleck, Casey (Wes) Creed, Cameron (Hannah) Bommer and 8 great-grandchildren, sister Nancy (Jim) Durbin, sister-in-law Judy Pavely and many extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew James Durbin and her beloved dog Ginger. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM when services will begin at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Burial will take place at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Humane Society www.humanesociety.org www.AMGFuneralHome.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020