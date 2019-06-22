|
Janet Lee Riedinger
Covington - Janet Lee Riedinger, 72, of Covington, Kentucky passed away on June 20, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice. She was born the daughter of Paul Lane and Josephine Alcorn. Due to her father's passing early in her life, Janet was raised by her stepfather Jesse Alcorn. Janet married Dennis Riedinger and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Along with her husband, Janet was preceded in death by her father Paul Lane; her mother and stepfather Josephine and Jesse Alcorn; her son Dennis Riedinger; brother Jerry Lane; sister Judy Lane; niece Angie Alcorn and nephew Rob Alcorn.
Janet is survived by her daughters Renee Davis and Stephanie (Chris) Walker; grandchildren Briana Davis, Ben Davis, Tad Riedinger, Colin Riedinger, DJ Walker and Thomas Walker; sisters Joann Alcorn and Barb Whitley; nephews Stevie Whitley and Roger Alcorn.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 22 to June 23, 2019