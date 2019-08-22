Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Cold Spring, OH
Janet Lense Obituary
Covington - Janet Lee Lense (nee. Phillips), 91, of Ft. Wright, passed away on Sunday, August 18th at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Florence. Janet was preceded in death by her father, Walter Phillips, mother, Alleen (nee.Pohlman), husband, Fred H. Lense. She is survived by her daughter, Jan (Mark) Majors; sons, Pat (Patricia Fox) & Michael (Geri) Lense; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Erma McDermott, sister-in-law, Gerry McDermott & brother-in-law, Lawrence (Patricia) Lense. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24th at St. Joseph Church, Cold Spring. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the , 114 N. Main St, Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019
