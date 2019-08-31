|
Janet Louise Adams
Mt. Healthy - (Aka "Tooter") was born Tuesday, April 1, 1941 in Woodlawn, Ohio to her dear late parents, Edgar A. & Helen H. (Bartholomew) Adams. "Tooter" attended Woodlawn Elem., Glendale H.S., graduated Princeton H.S. Class Of '59. Devoted sister of late Carolyn J. (Late Jack) Lewallen, late Thomas C. (Edna) Adams, & late David A. Adams. Aunt to 2 nieces & 2 nephews. Beloved "Mom" of Jill Louise, late James Ralph (Jay), Joy Lynn, & Joni Leigh. "Grandma Tooter" to Jonathan, Victoria, Christopher, Will, & Abby. Many cousins, & special friend, Emilie. Passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Services are private. Memorial donations may be made to: Ruth Lyon's Children's Fund, PO Box 59, Cincinnati, OH 45201. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019