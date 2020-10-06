Janet M. Baron
Alexandria - Janet M. Baron. Passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Worden. She is survived by a granddaughter, Kimberly Vanchina, a niece, Karen (Ed) Kanienberg - Grothaus and nephew, Ron (Nancy) Kanienberg. Visitation Friday, October 9th from 10:30 am until time of Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Therese Church 11 Temple Pl. Southgate, KY 41071. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to The Seasons of Alexandria Activity Department 7341 E. Alexandria Pk. Alexandria, KY 41001 or The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation 733 Third St., Suite 510, New York, NY 10017. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com