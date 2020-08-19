1/1
Janet M. Grant
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet M Grant

Petersburg - Janet M. Heidelberg Grant, age 89 of Petersburg, KY passed away peacefully August 18, 2020. Janet was born October 11, 1930 in Newport, KY to Arthur Heidelberg and Catherine Mueller. Janet worked as a Banker for First National Bank and worked in Sales for Krauss Furniture. She was a member of the St. John's United Church of Christ in Newport, KY and sang in the choir, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, Bullitsburg Homemakers, Boone County Homemakers, Kentucky Farm Bureau member, and a Conner High School Band Boosters Mom. Janet was preceded in death by her Husband Benjamin E. Grant in 2017. She is survived by 3 Sons Benjamin Grant Jr., Jay Grant, and Chester Grant, 8 Grandchildren Brittany, Colton, Elizabeth, Andrew, Paige, Makala, Carly, and Heather Grant and 1 Great Grandchild. The Funeral Service will be at 10 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Ct., Hebron, KY 41048. Visitation will be from 2-5 PM, Sunday, August 23 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bullittsburg Baptist Church Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ Choir Fund, 415 Park Avenue, Newport, KY 41071, the American Cancer Society, society.org/donate, or Boone County Extension Homemakers, Mary Hood Lutes Scholarship Fund, c/o Anastasia Seibert, 302 Bristow Road., Independence, KY 41051 Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
2988 Phyllis Ct
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 689-9980
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved