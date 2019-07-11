|
|
Janet M. (Nee: Schaefer) Hodges
- - Janet M. (Nee: Schaefer) Hodges beloved wife of the late Frank S. Hodges Jr. Loving mother of Frank (Aimee) Hodges III and Lori (Ken) Huellemeier. Devoted grandmother of Matthew Hodges, Justin (Emily) Leonard, Allison, Brandon and Ryan Huellemeier. Cherished great-grandmother of Kane, Kendyl and Kole. Preceded in death by her three siblings. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Visitation will be Friday July 12th from 11:00 A.M. until the time of funeral services 1:00 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 11, 2019