Janet M. Molony
Nowood - Janet (nee Janzen) beloved wife of the late Daniel J. "Dan" Molony, Devoted mother of Tim (April) Molony, Debbie (John) Newton, Tom (Trish), Joe (Megan), Jack (Tonya) Molony. Loving grandmother of Christine (Todd), Maggie (Rob), Allison & Sara Molony, Jill Newton, Matthew, Meredith, Connor, Caroline, Ryan, Annie, Ben and Kate Molony and dear great grandmother of Taylor, Gavin, Marianna, and Adelyn, dear sister of Ralph (Gary) Janzen, Richard (Clara) Janzen & Irene (the late Paul) Saunders and also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Passed away March 5, 2020. Residence Norwood, Ohio. Age 81. Mass of Christian Burial Holy Trinity Church, Drex and Montgomery Rd. Norwood Thursday March 12 at 11 AM. Friends may call at the Naegele Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home 3900 Montgomery Rd. Norwood Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Norwood Firefighters Association 4725 Montgomery Rd. 45212. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020