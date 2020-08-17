1/1
Janet Mary Baloglou
Florence - Janet M. Baloglou, 81, of Florence, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was a retired administrative assistant with the State of New York. Janet loved her family and always enjoyed being with them. She loved playing cards with her family and friends. She had a talent for making and crocheting baby blankets. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Elnor (Engwer) Apostol. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Baloglou. Janet is survived by her 3 sons, Christos (Shelley), Michael (Adriana) and Dimitri (Rebecca) Baloglou; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul (Vera) Apostol; sisters, Alexandra LeMoine and Louise Mabin; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation 10:00 am until 12 noon on Friday, August 21 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas. Services following at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial in Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorials are suggested to charity of one's choice. Due to Covid 19, guests are required to wear masks and abide by social distancing regulations. Online condolences to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
