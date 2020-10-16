1/
Janet Moffitt
{ "" }
Janet C. Moffitt (nee Anderson), beloved wife of Robert W. Moffitt, cherished mother of Jane (Jeremy) Benjamin, Jon (Trisha) Moffitt, and Jennifer (Kevin) Koken. Devoted grandmother of Taylor, Katherine and Megan Benjamin, and Justin, Gretchen, and Brendan Koken. She is the loving sister of Carol Anderson and cousin to Phyliss Breen. Janet passed away on Thursday, October 15th at the age of 83. She was born in Chicago to the late Everet and Jeanette Anderson. Janet graduated from Augustana College with a bachelor's degree in education, this is also where she met her husband. She thoroughly enjoyed working with children and teaching. Janet loved her cats, the holidays, reading, crossword puzzles, chocolate, classic movies, sewing and music, especially playing the piano. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon at the Thomas-Justin Memorial 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Burial will be at Laurel Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati, 644 Lynn St., Unit 1026, Cincinnati, OH (45203). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website,

ThomasJustinMemorial.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
