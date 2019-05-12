|
Newport - Janet Roeller (nee Allf), 87 of Newport, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Highland Springs Nursing Home in Ft. Thomas. Janet was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially with her husband at the Kersten O'Day Sportsmans Club. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Raymond Roeller; son, Gary (the late, Connie) Roeller; daughter, Barbara (Tom) Scott; 7 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends. A memorial service will take place on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 2pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral. A gathering of friends and family will follow the memorial service. Memorial contributions in Janet's name may be made to the Special Olympics of Northern Kentucky; SONKY, P.O. Box 393, Florence, KY 41042.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019