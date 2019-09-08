|
|
Janet Rose Mangels (nee Borchelt) passed away peacefully at the age of 81 on August 17, 2019. Loving wife of Alfred Mangels for 60 years, cherished mother of David (Kathleen) Mangels and Lori Mangels Martell. Dear sister of Judith (Arthur) Love and James (Glenda) Borchelt. Proud grandmother of Elizabeth (Cameron) Downer, Abigail Martell, Alison Mangels, Natalie Martell, Jordan Mangels, Joshua Mangels, and Benjamin Martell. Beloved Auntie to Matthew (Melissa) Love, Shannon (David) Engle, James and Emily Engle, Christina Ferguson, Anita Slaughter, Lisha Slaughter, and Dawn (Luke) Tuttle.
Janet was born in Batesville, Indiana, and lived most of her life in Cincinnati, where she studied organ at the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, under Professor Emeritus of Organ, Dr. David Mulberry, among others. She also attended summer music courses at Indiana University, the University of Michigan, Oberlin College, and Wittenberg University. She held various organist positions at churches in Cincinnati over the years and was Director of Music at The Lutheran Church of Saint Andrew in Silver Spring, Maryland for 15 years, during which time she organized and conducted voice choirs and bell choirs, in addition to serving as Director of Music and principal organist.
She greatly enjoyed traveling with her husband Al to Europe and to 49 of the 50 states in the US. During several European trips she had the good fortune to play famous organs in Grossmünster Cathedral in Zürich, Switzerland, at Martin Luther's Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, and the Bach organ at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria.
Janet's enthusiasm and her quest for excellence provided for so many an opportunity to express their faith through music, and those who heard her play the organ and those who participated in her vocal and bell choirs were blessed by her gifts, which she offered to the glory of God.
A Visitation with family and friends of Janet will be held on September 21, 2019 at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7701 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, followed by a Memorial Service and Celebration of Life and Music at 11 AM. Light refreshments will be provided in the Fellowship Hall after the service.
If desired, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , to , or to The Humane Society. Online condolences at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 8, 2019