|
|
Janet Rosenstiel
Highland Heights - Rosenstiel, Janet Yvonne (Reinheimer) age 85, of Highlands Heights, Kentucky and Cincinnati (Delhi), Ohio, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Highlandspring Care Center in Fort Thomas, Kentucky with the love of her life, and husband of 49 years, Edwin D. Rosenstiel, by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Robert Reinheimer and Ruth Terry Reinheimer; and her sisters-in-law - Willa Rosenstiel Pfriem and Lois Brabender Reinheimer.
She came into this world with her lifelong best friend and twin sister, Jean Reinheimer Wilson, on September 19, 1934 in Foster, Kentucky. Janet was a 1953 graduate of Butler High School, in Butler, Kentucky and spent 40 years working for the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In her retirement, she spent a great deal of time in both Bradenton, Florida and the Pass-a-Grille area of St. Pete Beach, Florida. An avid Cincinnati Bengals fan, she was a season ticket holder for over 20 years and attended the 1982 and 1989 Super Bowls to watch her Bengals play. Although she had no children of her own, she generously doted over her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, never forgetting a birthday or a Christmas. Janet is survived by her husband, Edwin D. Rosenstiel of Highland Heights, Kentucky; her twin sister, Jean Reinheimer Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio; her older brother Robert Terry Reinheimer, of Austin, Texas; 8 nieces and nephews; 11 grand-nieces and grand-nephews; countless cousins in Oneida, Tennessee; and many friends at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Highland Heights, Kentucky.
A private memorial service will be held later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her name to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 2916 Alexandria Pike, Highlands Heights, KY 41076.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Ky.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020