|
|
Janet S. Boggs
Janet S. Boggs (nee Penrod) beloved wife of Ronald L. Boggs, daughter of the late William and Edith Penrod, sister of the late Ruth Smith, dear aunt of Rhonda (Dennis), Robin (Jeff), Becky (Matt), and Jack, also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. Died April 26, 2020 at age 73 years. Residence Newtown, OH. A Memorial Service and Gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials to American Kidney Foundation or SPCA. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020