Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
Schulte, Janet C. (nee Tiettmeyer), devoted wife of 59 years to William C. "Bill" Schulte Jr, loving mother of Peggy (Edwin) Vetter, Karen Bundy, the late Paula (Douglas, living) White, Denise (Jeffrey, living) Pieper and William E. Schulte. Cherished grandmother of John, Joseph and Jacob Pieper, and Erin Bundy. Dear sister of Carolyn (the late Joseph) Healey, Mary Beth (Eugene) Lachmann, Charles (Julie) Tiettmeyer, and Paul (Ann) Tiettmeyer. Daughter of the late Cletus and Martha Tiettmeyer. Died December 4, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 9:30 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Antoninus Endowment Fund or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.www.meyergeiser.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
