Cincinnati - Janet (Nee: Otto) 81, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Janet is survived by her children: Connie Stalf, Mike (Sue) Stalf, Vickie (Vic) Lassandro and Teri Stalf; siblings Dee (Dick) Fox and Ronnie (Sandy) Otto; six grandchildren, five nephews and four nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Sarah Otto, her husband George Stalf, her son George Jr. and her brother Richard Otto. Graveside service will be held March 8, 2019. Condolences and additional details at www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
