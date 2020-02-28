|
|
Janet Sue Hempelman
Harrison - Harrison - Janet Sue Hempelman, Beloved sister to Mark Hempelman, loving aunt to Katie Hempelman and Leigh Ann (Carl) Cason and devoted great aunt to Luna, Died, Saturday, February 22, 2020, age 66. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral home, Cheviot, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to American Diabetes Association 4555 Lake Forest Dr. Blue Ash, Ohio 45242 or SPCA 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020