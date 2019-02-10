Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Janet Broge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Broge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Woodley Broge


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Janet Woodley Broge Obituary
Janet Woodley Broge

Wyoming - Janet Broge, an active member of the Wyoming community for 64 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 96. Her death came quietly after suffering a stroke. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Robert, and she is survived by her five children: Edward, Laurel Mauldin, Charles, Thomas, and James; 11 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. Janet was known by her many friends for her active, fun personality and endless energy. Janet rarely missed her doubles tennis league even when she was 87. She was active in Wyoming organizations, she loved golf, travel, gardening, classical music. She was always active with her church choir. She was a woman of strong conviction with a deep, abiding faith. Visitation will be Monday, February 11th from 10 am until the Funeral Service at 11 am, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church (Winton Rd., Cincinnati) Endowment Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers